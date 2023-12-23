ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 1,867,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

