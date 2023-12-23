ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $555,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,774 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,254 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

