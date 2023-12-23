ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 494,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.38. 626,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $207.12 and a 12 month high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

