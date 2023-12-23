ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 263,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.