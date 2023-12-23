ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $390,000 in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.83% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532. The company has a market cap of $47.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

