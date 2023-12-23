ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,195,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,346,000 after buying an additional 1,079,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,331. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

