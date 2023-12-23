ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $93.62. 3,341,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

