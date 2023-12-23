ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 23,173 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 560,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,299. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

