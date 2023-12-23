ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

