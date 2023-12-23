ONE Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 127,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

