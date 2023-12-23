Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
