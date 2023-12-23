O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $952.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $956.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

