Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.