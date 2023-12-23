Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.