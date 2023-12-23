OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $359.15

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.15 ($4.54) and traded as high as GBX 456.31 ($5.77). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 451.80 ($5.71), with a volume of 328,383 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OSB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.85) to GBX 720 ($9.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.85) to GBX 720 ($9.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 749.60 ($9.48).

Get OSB Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSB

OSB Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.24.

In other news, insider Simon Walker bought 25,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($99,595.30). 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.