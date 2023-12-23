Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 85,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 34,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Osino Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

