Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as low as C$2.58. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 956,016 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Cormark decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$980.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.83.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

