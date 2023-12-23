OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.09

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.09 and traded as high as $57.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 7,493 shares changing hands.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $663.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 81.92%. On average, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

