OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.09

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.09 and traded as high as $57.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 7,493 shares changing hands.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $663.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 81.92%. On average, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

