Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 1,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 361,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,767,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter worth about $439,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.