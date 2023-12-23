Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) is Clarus Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

