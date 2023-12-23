PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) versus Park National (NYSE:PRK) Financial Analysis

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Park National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.55 $423.61 million ($11.92) -0.63 Park National $514.18 million 4.16 $148.35 million $8.31 15.97

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PacWest Bancorp and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 5 2 0 2.29 Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 64.36%. Park National has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.38%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Park National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PacWest Bancorp pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -65.68% 8.68% 0.52% Park National 24.22% 12.33% 1.35%

Summary

Park National beats PacWest Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.