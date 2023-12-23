Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.90. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 337,037 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $116,005.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,942 shares of company stock worth $338,146 in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 371,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 340,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

