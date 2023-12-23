Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average is $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.