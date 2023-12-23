Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 24,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

