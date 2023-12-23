Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PH. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $458.93.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.76. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $462.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.