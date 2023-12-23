Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading Down 8.3%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 5,350,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 1,515,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Parsley Box Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.10.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

