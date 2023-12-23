PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.