PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.24. PCCW shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 248 shares traded.

PCCW Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

