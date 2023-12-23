PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.57.

NYSE PFSI opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,301 shares of company stock worth $19,967,865. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

