Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.49

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and traded as high as $25.55. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares changing hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.96% of Peritus High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

