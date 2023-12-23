PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PETQ. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $568.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

