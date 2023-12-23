PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 88,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 134,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
PetroTal Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.
About PetroTal
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
