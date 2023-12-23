PFW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

