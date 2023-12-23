PFW Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $802.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $701.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

