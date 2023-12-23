PFW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

