PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 448,061 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
