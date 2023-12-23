PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 448,061 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.