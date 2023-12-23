Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.33. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 106,007 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$480.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0600624 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

