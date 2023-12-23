Piper Sandler Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.30 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

