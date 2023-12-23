Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Decreased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Plains GP worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in Plains GP by 688.4% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 1,113,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after buying an additional 1,080,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAGP opened at $15.90 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.