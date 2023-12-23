Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 65,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 85,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.