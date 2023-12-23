Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 65,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 85,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.