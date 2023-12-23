Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.