Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $624.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $627.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.62 and a 200-day moving average of $514.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

