Powell Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

