Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $252.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

