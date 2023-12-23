Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

