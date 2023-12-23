Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $697.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.32 and a 200 day moving average of $591.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

