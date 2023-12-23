Powell Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

