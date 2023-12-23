PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $483.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

