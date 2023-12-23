Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Preformed Line Products has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04.

Preformed Line Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $160.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

