Preformed Line Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Preformed Line Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $135.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.04. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $184.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.44 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 24.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLPC

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.