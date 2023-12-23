Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.25

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.30 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 15,810 shares trading hands.

Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.37.

Princess Private Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of €0.37 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,362.32%.

Insider Transactions at Princess Private Equity

About Princess Private Equity

In related news, insider Peter McKellar acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,070 ($13.53) per share, for a total transaction of £321,000 ($405,969.39). 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

